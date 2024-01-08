ADVERTISEMENT

822 electoral literacy clubs in Mysuru

January 08, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 822 Electoral Literacy Clubs have come up in colleges across Mysuru district for spreading voter awareness.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri said the clubs had been active in educating the voters on the importance of voting.

Voter awareness jathas, painting competitions, elocution competitions, essay writing competitions and other activities are being organised through the clubs to highlight the message on the importance of participating in elections, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US