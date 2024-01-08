822 electoral literacy clubs in Mysuru

As many as 822 Electoral Literacy Clubs have come up in colleges across Mysuru district for spreading voter awareness.
Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri said the clubs had been active in educating the voters on the importance of voting.
Voter awareness jathas, painting competitions, elocution competitions, essay writing competitions and other activities are being organised through the clubs to highlight the message on the importance of participating in elections, she added.
