822 electoral literacy clubs in Mysuru

January 08, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 822 Electoral Literacy Clubs have come up in colleges across Mysuru district for spreading voter awareness.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri said the clubs had been active in educating the voters on the importance of voting.

Voter awareness jathas, painting competitions, elocution competitions, essay writing competitions and other activities are being organised through the clubs to highlight the message on the importance of participating in elections, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.