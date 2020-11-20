82 to share 175 gold medals at Gulbarga University’s 38th convocation today

Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Chandrakant Yatanoor addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

KALABURAGI

20 November 2020 00:42 IST

As many as 82 meritorious students will share 175 gold medals and nine students will share cash prizes at the 38th annual convocation of Gulbarga University scheduled to be held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on the main campus here on Friday.

Releasing a list of meritorious students who will be awarded gold medals and cash prizes, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Chandrakant Yatanoor told presspersons here on Thursday that a total of 157 persons — 110 women and 47 men — would be awarded Ph.Ds.

A total of 15,029 students, including 7,751 girl students, were eligible to get university degrees.

Prof. Yatanoor said that Director of the Institute for Social and Economic Change S. Madheswaran would be delivering the convocation address and Governor Vajubhai R Vala, who is the Chancellor of the university, would preside over the function.

The Governor will give away the gold medals and Ph.Ds to the meritorious students. Pro Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan is likely to participate in the convocation.

Gold medals

Jayashree Shivasharnappa of the Kannada Department has topped the list of gold medal winners bagging 11. Shweta Doddamani of the Zoology Department has secured nine, Soumya Biradar from Management Science Department has won eight and Arunjyothi of the Microbiology Department has bagged seven.

Basavalingappa (Political Science), Almas Mohammad Usman Ali (Social Work Department), Juhi Simran (Biology), Meghna (Biochemistry), Priyanka (Mathematics), and Sridevi (B.Com), have bagged five gold medals each for securing top ranks in their respective departments.

Yasmeen Banu (Urdu), Renuka (Social Science), Nikita (Biotechnology), Prajakta (Chemistry), Syeda (Mathematical Science), and Harshita (Physics Department) have bagged four gold medals each for securing top ranks in their respective departments.