82 new cases in Mysuru, active cases also drop

COVID-19 cases have continued to drop for the second consecutive day on Monday amidst heightened surveillance over the threat of spread from neighbouring Kerala where the cases are said to be surging. Being a border district, the government has declared a weekend lockdown in the district, till August 15.

On Monday, 82 new cases were reported along with 11 discharges and one death. The active case tally has fallen below 1,500 and stands at 1,318 on Monday. Among Monday’s cases, 70 are from the contacts of infected persons, 9 ILI and 3 SARI.

According to the bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the number of samples tested on Monday was 10,705.

The break-up of cases: Mysuru city – 54, Mysuru taluk -7, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote one case each, 7 cases each in Hunsur and Periyapatna, three and two cases in K.R .Nagar and T. Narsipur respectively.

The active cases in Mysuru have dropped below 1,000 as the tally stands at 793. The second highest active cases – 200 - are in Periyapatna.

Hassan

Hassan district reported 56 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Monday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,07,575 and the death toll rose to 1,290. As many as 1,081 people are under treatment and among them 49 are in the intensive care unit.

Shivamogga

Shivamogga reported 48 fresh cases and one death on the day. Among the fresh cases, 15 were reported in Shivamogga, 11 in Bhadravati taluk, five in Tirthahalli, three in Shikaripur, six each in Sagar and Hosanagar, one in Sorab and one more from other districts.

As many as 272 people are under treatment in the district.

The district reported 98 cases on Sunday, 141 on Saturday, 90 on Friday and 105 cases on Thursday.