81.10 % voting in Ballari dist.

28 December 2020 00:23 IST

As much as 81.10 % voter turnout was recorded in Ballari district in the second phase of polling for the gram panchayat elections on Sunday.

The district recorded 43.71 $ voting till noon and 64.32 % by 3 p.m. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Haranapahalli taluk with 83.34 % followed by Hagaribommanahalli taluk with 83.17 %. Kottur taluk and Kodligi taluk recorded 82.36 % and 81.22 % polling, respectively. The turnout in Hadagali taluk was 78.92 % and Sandur taluk registered 78.18 % polling.

