810 new cases reported

Total 10,893 active cases in State

A total of 810 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 9.21 lakh. Of these as many as 8.98 lakh patients have already been discharged.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, none of the passengers who arrived from the U.K. were tested on Sunday. Overall to date, as many as 2,173 passengers were tested for COVID-19 and 34 were found to be positive, while 2,075 of the passengers tested negative. The reports of 64 passengers are still awaited.

Number of deaths

As many as eight people who had contracted the virus died on Sunday. With this, the total number of deaths stands at 12,107.

Of the total 10,893 active cases in the State, as many as 186 patients are admitted in ICUs across different hospitals in the State. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.66%, while the case fatality rate for the day stands at 0.98%. As many as 1.21 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday. Of these, 1.12 lakh tests were RT-PCR and other methods.

‘No politics in vaccine distribution’

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, while speaking to reporters after the inauguration of Chitra Santhe on Sunday, said that politics should not hinder the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everybody should get the vaccine soon and the government is working towards this end,” he said.