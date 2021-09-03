81 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 81 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,09,844.

Of the fresh cases, one each was from Alur and Arkalgud, 13 in Arsikere, nine in Belur, 10 in Channarayapatna, 24 in Hassan, nine in Holenarsipur, 13 in Sakleshpur and one more from outside the district.

So far 1,331 people have died due to COVID-19 in the district. As many as 925 people are under treatment.

Shivamogga reported 43 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Among them, 10 were from Shivamogga taluk, five in Bhadravati, seven in Tirthahalli, one in Shikaripur, seven in Sagar, 12 in Hosanagar and one more from outside the district.

So far 1,060 people have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 238 people are undergoing treatment.