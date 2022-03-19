81 blackspots in Tumakuru

Accident took place on blackspot site

Across Karnataka, Tumakuru district has one of the highest number of blackspots often resulting in accidents. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy who visited the accident site on Saturday said there are 81 accident blackspots in the district. Of these, 19 are in Pavagada alone where the accident took place.

“Corrective measures will be taken to bring down accidents. The spot where the private bus was involved in the accident is one of the blackspots. In the coming days measures will be taken involving PWD, RDPR and the police to fix the problems,” he said.

On the need for more State-run buses operating on the route, he said the Transport Department will take measures to provide more services depending on the location of educational institutions and movement of students. “KSRTC is a service-oriented organisation and there is a need to provide more buses in the interest of the students and general public,” he added.

‘We kept asking the driver to go slow’

Chiranjeevi, a Class X student, who was travelling on the top of the bus, said that 30 to 40 students were on board. He fractured his right hand and is worried about the SSLC examination that is around the corner. “The driver was recklessly driving on the curve. We were all shouting at the driver to go slow but he did not listen,” he said. Most of the students in the bus were travelling to school to give their examinations.