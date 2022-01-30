806 new cases in Hassan

Hassan

30 January 2022 21:10 IST

Hassan reported 806 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Sunday. With this, the number of active cases in the district stands at 7,167. Among them, 13 are in the intensive care unit. So far, 1,409 people have died in the district. As many as 1,863 people were discharged on the day.

Of the fresh cases Hassan taluk reported 245, Alur 49, Arkalgud 119, Arsikere 73, Belur 64, Channarayapatna 158, Holenarasipur 65 and Sakleshpur reported 33 cases.

Advertising

Advertising