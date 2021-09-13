Karnataka

803 new cases in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 803 new COVID-19 cases according to the Sunday bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 17 deaths were also reported.

As many as 802 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 29,07,548. There are 16,656 active cases in the State. The total number of cases and deaths stands at 29,61,735 and 37,504 respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.80% against 1,00,176 tests, while the case fatality rate was 2.11%. However, experts said the high CFR was owing to the lower number of cases.

On the 308th day, 65,512 vaccination doses were given, according to the bulletin.


