80,000 yoga enthusiasts to throng MRC for yogathon

January 10, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

It’s yoga time in Mysuru as the city is hosting a yogathon at Mysore Race Club (MRC) on January 15. As many as 80,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate. The occasion is projected as one of the largest yoga movements as the event is being organised in all the districts.

At a meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told officials to make all necessary arrangements for the event. A target of 80,000 participation has been fixed for Mysuru district, he said, adding that registration for the event can be done on www.yogathon2022.com

The DC told the officials to spread awareness about the event among school and college students and get their names registered. Transportation of the participants to the venue has to be taken care of.

Parking, drinking water, toilets and stage needs to be taken care of by the officers who have been assigned the responsibilities for organising the event in Mysuru. No congestion should take place at the venue and the number of entry gates must commensurate with the projected number of participants, he said.

Mysuru hosted the main event of the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a mass yoga demonstration after a gap of two years, in June last year. It was the first International Day of Yoga (IDY) public event after the outbreak of COVID-19. There have been no yoga demonstrations in public in India since 2020 due to curbs on mass gatherings owing to the pandemic.

The city of palaces had come alive while hosting the country’s main yoga day event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the grand celebration on the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The theme portrayed how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during COVID-19. The stage for the IDY event was put up near Jayamarthanda Gate of the palace.. The event was streamed across the globe.