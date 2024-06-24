800 machines installed in 219 dialysis centres in State: Minister

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said in Kushalnagar that 800 dialysis machines had been installed in over 219 centres set up across the State for the benefit of kidney patients.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a dialysis facility at the Kushalnagar Community Health Centre in Kodagu district.

In Kushalnagar, three machines had been installed and one more machine can also be installed in the days ahead for the convenience of patients, Mr. Rao said.

The Minister said a sum of ₹5 crore had been allocated for upgrading the healthcare facilities in Kodagu. They include the upgradation of Kushalnagar Community Health Centre and Somwarpet Taluk Hospital at a cost of ₹1.75 crore each and the upgradation of Virajpet Taluk Hospital at a cost of ₹2 crore.

In the newly formed taluks in Kodagu and also in other parts of the State, more healthcare facilities are being added and provide public healthcare services to the patients. New initiatives are also being launched in the new taluks, he added.

The Minister said steps will be taken to get more funds allocated in the Budget for the upgradation of the Kushalnagar Community Health Centre.

Doctor’s appointment

While admitting that most government hospitals in the State were facing the shortage of doctors and other staff, the Minister said steps had been taken for the appointment of doctors and other staff in a phased manner. The staff shall also be appointed on contract basis to make available the manpower to the hospitals.

Also, the Minister said no appointments had been made in the last five years. Therefore, doctors, nursing staff, technicians, and paramedical staff will be appointed, Mr. Rao added, that rural service for doctors is compulsory.

Mr. Rao said steps had been taken to ensure the availability of all drugs in the government hospitals. All 100 percent drugs must be available for the patients at the hospitals. In the next three months, such a system will be in force.

Long-pending demand realised

With the setting up of a dialysis centre in Kushalnagar, the long-pending demand for the people of Kushalnagar has been realised as dialysis is crucial for the kidney patients, said Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda.

He said the dialysis centre was established at the Kushalnagar community health centre to ensure its availability to all the poor patients. More such facilities have to come up at the primary health care level so that the health services can be reached out to everyone, he felt.