GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

800 machines installed in 219 dialysis centres in State: Minister

Kushalnagar gets a dialysis centre after several years of wait, three machines installed and one more can be installed, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Published - June 24, 2024 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao after inaugurating the dialysis centre at Kushalnagar in Kodagu on Monday. Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda was present.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao after inaugurating the dialysis centre at Kushalnagar in Kodagu on Monday. Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda was present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said in Kushalnagar that 800 dialysis machines had been installed in over 219 centres set up across the State for the benefit of kidney patients.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a dialysis facility at the Kushalnagar Community Health Centre in Kodagu district.

In Kushalnagar, three machines had been installed and one more machine can also be installed in the days ahead for the convenience of patients, Mr. Rao said.

The Minister said a sum of ₹5 crore had been allocated for upgrading the healthcare facilities in Kodagu. They include the upgradation of Kushalnagar Community Health Centre and Somwarpet Taluk Hospital at a cost of ₹1.75 crore each and the upgradation of Virajpet Taluk Hospital at a cost of ₹2 crore.

In the newly formed taluks in Kodagu and also in other parts of the State, more healthcare facilities are being added and provide public healthcare services to the patients. New initiatives are also being launched in the new taluks, he added.

The Minister said steps will be taken to get more funds allocated in the Budget for the upgradation of the Kushalnagar Community Health Centre.

Doctor’s appointment

While admitting that most government hospitals in the State were facing the shortage of doctors and other staff, the Minister said steps had been taken for the appointment of doctors and other staff in a phased manner. The staff shall also be appointed on contract basis to make available the manpower to the hospitals.

Also, the Minister said no appointments had been made in the last five years. Therefore, doctors, nursing staff, technicians, and paramedical staff will be appointed, Mr. Rao added, that rural service for doctors is compulsory.

Mr. Rao said steps had been taken to ensure the availability of all drugs in the government hospitals. All 100 percent drugs must be available for the patients at the hospitals. In the next three months, such a system will be in force.

Long-pending demand realised

With the setting up of a dialysis centre in Kushalnagar, the long-pending demand for the people of Kushalnagar has been realised as dialysis is crucial for the kidney patients, said Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda.

He said the dialysis centre was established at the Kushalnagar community health centre to ensure its availability to all the poor patients. More such facilities have to come up at the primary health care level so that the health services can be reached out to everyone, he felt.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.