Karnataka

80-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19

The 80-year-old COVID-19 positive woman (P-507) from Shakti Nagar in Mangaluru, who died of septic shock on Thursday, became the fifth victim to the virus from coastal Karnataka.

The deceased (P-507) and her son (P-506) were among the few persons whose throat and nasal swabs tested positive for COVID-19 following the death of 75-year-old positive woman (P-432), who had undergone treatment in the First Neuro Hospital, in Padil here, on April 23. P-507, who suffered from high blood pressure and stroke, was undergoing treatment at the private hospital since March 13.

After testing positive on April 26, P-507 and P-506, who was caretaker of the former, were moved to the Government Wenlock Hospital. Since then, her condition continued to be sensitive and she succumbed on Thursday.

Another positive woman (P-536), a 58-year-old from Boloor, who was also critical for nearly a fortnight, died on Wednesday. While a 38-year-old woman (P-947) from Pilar in Someshwar village tested positive, a 47-year-old staffer of the First Neuro Hospital (P-501) was discharged following treatment on Wednesday.

In all, 14 active persons are undergoing treatment while nine have been discharged.

