ADVERTISEMENT

80-year-old woman in Koppal district who lives in tiny house gets electricity bill of ₹1 lakh

June 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Gescom clarify that owing to technical glitches and an error by staff, the meter reader issued an exorbitant bill

The Hindu Bureau

The electricity bill of ₹1,03,315 for May issued to 80-year-old Girijamma at Koppal district.

Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (Gescom) has shocked an 80-year-old woman in Koppal district, by issuing an electricity bill for May amounting to ₹1.03 lakh for a tiny shed house with only 2 bulbs.

The octogenarian, Girijamma, and her son stay in a tiny house in Bhagyanagar locality in Koppal town and they received the electricity bill of ₹1,03,315 for May. 

Ms. Girijamma used to get a bill of ₹70 to ₹80 every month. Her son is a daily-wage worker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Gescom officials visited Ms. Girijamma to inspect the meter and clarified that owing to technical glitches and an error by staff, the meter reader issued an exorbitant bill. The officials also clarified that she need not pay the amount.

Gescom Chief Executive Engineer Rajesh visited Ms. Girijamma and said that she need not pay the electricity bill and assured her of taking action against the staff concerned for issuing the bill.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US