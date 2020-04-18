80 undertrials shifted from Mangaluru jail

Eighty undetrials in Mangaluru District Prison were shifted to Karwar and Chikkamagaluru prisions on Saturday to ensure social distancing in the prison.
Following the recent release of 14 undertrials on bail, 331 inmates had remained in Mangaluru prison. It has the capacity to accommodate about 220 inmates.
Video conferencing facility in Karwar and Chikkamagaluru prisions will be used to produce undertrials from there before the judges in Mangaluru during the trial.
The inmates were shifted with police escort in vehicles provided by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, an official said.
