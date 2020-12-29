Karnataka

80% polling in phase 2 of GP elections in Karnataka

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 80.71% of the eligible voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections, which were held on Sunday.

The poll percentage in the first phase was 82.13%.

The highest polling — 91.86% — was recorded in Bengaluru Rural district, while the lowest — 67.48% — was in Bengaluru Urban.

The polling recorded in other districts was: Ramanagaram — 88.27, Chitradurga — 85.34%, Davangere — 85.36%, Kolar — 86.51%, Chikkaballapur — 89.58%, Shivamogga — 80.91%, Tumakuru — 86.87%, Mysuru — 81.17%, Dakshina Kannada — 78.67%, Udupi — 75.42%, Kodagu — 69.51%, Hassan — 83.72%, Mandya — 88.13%, Chamarajanagar — 82.88%, Belagavi — 82.70%, Vijayapura — 69.75%, Bagalkot — 89.67%, Dharwad — 79.50%, Gadag — 80.42%, Haveri — 85.13%, Uttara Kannada — 80.58%, Kalaburagi — 74.55%, Bidar — 76.24%, Ballari — 81.10%, Raichur — 71.11%, Yadgir — 70.25%, and Koppal — 81.99%, according to the State Election Commission.

The counting of votes is scheduled for Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:05:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/80-polling-in-phase-2-of-gp-elections-in-karnataka/article33440627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY