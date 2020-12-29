80% polling in phase 2 of GP elections in Karnataka

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 80.71% of the eligible voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections, which were held on Sunday.

The poll percentage in the first phase was 82.13%.

The highest polling — 91.86% — was recorded in Bengaluru Rural district, while the lowest — 67.48% — was in Bengaluru Urban.

The polling recorded in other districts was: Ramanagaram — 88.27, Chitradurga — 85.34%, Davangere — 85.36%, Kolar — 86.51%, Chikkaballapur — 89.58%, Shivamogga — 80.91%, Tumakuru — 86.87%, Mysuru — 81.17%, Dakshina Kannada — 78.67%, Udupi — 75.42%, Kodagu — 69.51%, Hassan — 83.72%, Mandya — 88.13%, Chamarajanagar — 82.88%, Belagavi — 82.70%, Vijayapura — 69.75%, Bagalkot — 89.67%, Dharwad — 79.50%, Gadag — 80.42%, Haveri — 85.13%, Uttara Kannada — 80.58%, Kalaburagi — 74.55%, Bidar — 76.24%, Ballari — 81.10%, Raichur — 71.11%, Yadgir — 70.25%, and Koppal — 81.99%, according to the State Election Commission.

The counting of votes is scheduled for Wednesday.