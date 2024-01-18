80 papers to be presented during two-day conference on ‘New Age Marketing’

January 18, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 80 papers will be presented during the two-day 5th international conference on ‘New Age Marketing’, which began at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Management Development (SDMIMD) in Mysuru on Thursday.

While Mentor Professor of Marketing Management, IIM, Kozhikode Anandakuttan B Unnithan inaugurated the international conference – Marketing in the age of digital transformation: Strategies for Sustainable Success, a confluence of innovative minds and thought leaders in the field of marketing – in the presence of deputy CEO of IIFL Samasta Finance Limited Manoj Pasangha, and director of SDMIMD S.N. Prasad, Keerthan Raj, the conference chair, introduced the theme, emphasising innovation and growth through dynamic new age marketing and highlighted the submission of 80 “knowledge-rich” research papers.

Dr. Prasad, in his talk, shared his vision on the marketing evolution from word-of-mouth to the digital transformation of today, underscoring technology’s role in reshaping strategies and customer engagement, according to a statement here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Unnithan, who was also the key-note speaker, delved into the digital disruption’s impact, drawing parallels between past and present marketing tools and illustrated the changes in banking and media. His talk also touched on the art of customer conversion and predictive potential of connected technologies.

The statement said that Mr. Manoj Pasangha spoke on the “constancy of marketing principles amidst shifting mediums, the transformation of consumer behaviours, and the power of data analytics. His presentation covered pivotal strategies for the digital age, from content marketing to SEO, and the need for adaptability and customer-centric approaches.”

The conference will feature paper presentations that showcase cutting-edge marketing insights, the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.