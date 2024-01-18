GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

80 papers to be presented during two-day conference on ‘New Age Marketing’

January 18, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 80 papers will be presented during the two-day 5th international conference on ‘New Age Marketing’, which began at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Management Development (SDMIMD) in Mysuru on Thursday.

While Mentor Professor of Marketing Management, IIM, Kozhikode Anandakuttan B Unnithan inaugurated the international conference – Marketing in the age of digital transformation: Strategies for Sustainable Success, a confluence of innovative minds and thought leaders in the field of marketing – in the presence of deputy CEO of IIFL Samasta Finance Limited Manoj Pasangha, and director of SDMIMD S.N. Prasad, Keerthan Raj, the conference chair, introduced the theme, emphasising innovation and growth through dynamic new age marketing and highlighted the submission of 80 “knowledge-rich” research papers.

Dr. Prasad, in his talk, shared his vision on the marketing evolution from word-of-mouth to the digital transformation of today, underscoring technology’s role in reshaping strategies and customer engagement, according to a statement here.

Prof. Unnithan, who was also the key-note speaker, delved into the digital disruption’s impact, drawing parallels between past and present marketing tools and illustrated the changes in banking and media. His talk also touched on the art of customer conversion and predictive potential of connected technologies.

The statement said that Mr. Manoj Pasangha spoke on the “constancy of marketing principles amidst shifting mediums, the transformation of consumer behaviours, and the power of data analytics. His presentation covered pivotal strategies for the digital age, from content marketing to SEO, and the need for adaptability and customer-centric approaches.”

The conference will feature paper presentations that showcase cutting-edge marketing insights, the statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.