80 lakh people ‘bussed’ during long May Day weekend in India: RedBus

May 01, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close to 80 lakh people have travelled by bus during this long weekend, which culminates on May Day, with over 3,500 private bus operators and 17 RTCs (State-run Road Transport Corporations) offering a total of over 52,000 bus services across India, estimates redBus, a city-based ticketing platform.

The highest demand for travel around this extended weekend was between Bengaluru and Chennai while other major states that experienced a high demand for bus tickets included Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, as per data shared by redBus.

Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, “We and our partners are excited to witness this high demand for bus travel during this summer and the long weekend associated with May Day. Our extensive network of partner bus operators, including RTCs are fully geared up to meet the surge in demand over the next few days.’‘

ADVERTISEMENT

redBus said it also observed a 20% increase in its own bus ticket reservation business during this long weekend compared to the one previous year.

10 routes with spurt in traffic

The top 10 routes on the redBus platform that witnessed a spurt in traffic for the weekend included Bengaluru-Chennai, Delhi-Manali, Lucknow-Delhi, Indore-Bhopal, Guwahati-Tezpur, Dibrugarh-Guwahati, Durgapur-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Chennai, Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Pune and Durgapur-Kolkata.

However, on redBus platform, Delhi witnessed the highest growth in terms of ticket sales during this period, recording about 46% higher bookings as compared to the last year. Other towns that drove ticket sales were Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, according to a redBus official.