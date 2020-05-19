80 KSRTC buses hit the road from Mandya

Mandya

19 May 2020 16:59 IST

The inter-district bus services resumed on Tuesday, after nearly two months of COVID-19 national lockdown.

According to S.R. Kirankumar, Divisional Controller, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), as many as 80 buses have started services from the district. The response from the people was good, the officer told The Hindu here.

Services to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Malavalli, Maddur, Ramanagaram and Channarayapatna have started, he added.