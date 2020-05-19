Karnataka

80 KSRTC buses hit roads from Mandya

Passengers boarding a KSRTC bus at K.R. Pet in Mandya district on Tuesday.

Passengers boarding a KSRTC bus at K.R. Pet in Mandya district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The inter-district bus services resumed on Tuesday, after nearly two months of COVID-19 national lockdown.

According to S.R. Kirankumar, Divisional Controller, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), as many as 80 buses have started services from the district. The response from the people was good, the officer told The Hindu here.

Services to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Malavalli, Maddur, Ramanagaram and Channarayapatna have started, he added.

