80 govt. hostels turn COVID-19 care centres in DK

2,287 beds made available for treatment: DC

While speaking about treatment and care facilities for COVID-19 available in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and six government and private doctors on Saturday asked people not to worry about fever and other viral disease symptoms and get themselves treated at the earliest.

For asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases who have problems undergoing home isolation, the district administration has converted 80 government hostels into COVID-19 care centres where treatment will be provided. Presently, 2,287 beds are available at these hostels, she said, adding that of them, 42 hostels are in Mangaluru taluk, nine in Sullia, eight in Bantwal, seven in Belthangady, five each in Puttur and Kadaba taluks, and four in Moodbidri taluk.

“If you have fever or cough there is no need to get panic. Approach the nearest fever clinic and get the necessary treatment. In a majority of the fatalities reported so far, they have failed to report on time,” Ms. Rupesh said. M. Chakrapani, Physician and Professor, Department of Medicine, Kasturba Medical College, said early visits will help doctors distinguish between COVID-19 and other viral diseases and give appropriate treatment.

Superintendent of Government Wenlock Hosptial Sadashiva said of the 270 beds earmarked for COVID-19 in the Wenlock Hospital, 130 patients who tested positive and require critical care because of co-morbidities, are being treated. Ms. Rupesh said other positive cases are being referred to the hospitals of eight private medical colleges.

As many as 80 persons who are asymptomatic and have mild COVID-19 symptoms are being taken care of at the care centre in Konaje. Two medical teams are posted at the centre to take care of inmates. There are 259 patients who have tested positive under home isolation and their condition is being monitored daily, she said.

Ms. Rupesh said district administration has received antigen testing kits on Saturday and health workers will begin conducting the tests in the next a few days as per the guidelines prescribed by the Centre. “Rapid antigen tests that help in finding virus quickly, will prevent delay now associated with RT-PCR test of swabs,” she said.

Physician Hansraja Alva said the whole system runs on trust. “There seems to be lack of trust (on doctors). This has to change. Do not fear if you have any symptoms. We are responsible in taking better care of you all,” Dr. Alva said. A good number of people, including those in ICUs, have recovered, said pulmonologist Sharat Babu from the Wenlock Hospital. The district reported 186 positive cases on Saturday.

Co-morbid conditions resulted in deaths

Of the 41 deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada till Saturday, 26 persons who had COVID-19 died owing to co-morbid conditions, according an analysis done by experts appointed by the district administration. The team analysed the cause of death in 35 cases.

Sadashiva, Superintendent, Government Wenlock Hospital, who is a member of the team, told reporters here on Saturday that in four cases, COVID-19 was found after the death of patients. There were four non-COVID-19 pneumonia deaths and one was a non-COVID-19 death.

Of the 35 deceased, 30 belonged to Dakshina Kannada, three were from Bhadravati and one each was from Chitradurga and Madikeri respectively, he said. As many as 21 of the deceased were between 50 and 70 years, while five were above 70 years. Nine were below 50 years, he said.