80 from Karnataka stranded en route to Amarnath cave

July 09, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tweeted to say that he has directed the authorities to provide all necessary assistance for the safe return of the pilgrims from the State

The Hindu Bureau

These pilgrims are said to be stranded in a tent at Panchtarni, 6 km away from the shrine. File | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 80 people from Karnataka are stranded en route to the pilgrimage to Amarnath cave due to bad weather.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tweeted to say that he has directed the authorities to provide all necessary assistance for the safe return of the pilgrims from the State.

These pilgrims are said to be stranded in a tent at Panchtarni, 6 km away from the shrine. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said a Revenue Department official was in touch with her counterparts in Kashmir and all pilgrims were safe. As rains continued in the region, the Amarnath yatra has been stalled.

