80 expelled ITI workers to continue their strike beyond a year

December 03, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The strike started by 80 casual workers of ITI Ltd. who had been expelled from service has completed a year now, without yielding any results.

According to Maitreyi, a member of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, ITI expelled these workers because they tried to form a union to voice their grievances against the company’s alleged abuse, including not paying them in time.

The workers were thrown out for coming together and forming a union to fight their cause, alleged Hemanth, president of the newly formed workers’ union.

ITI also filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Karnataka alleging that these expelled workers were creating a ruckus near the company premises and the court directed both parties to a mediation. When the mediation failed, the workers also moved the High Court against the PSU, demanding rehiring and clearance of their salary dues.

In March 2022, there was a settlement made between the management and the union, but the company is yet to adhere to it, alleged the workers. Also, the Ministry of Communication instructed ITI to take the employees back, but that also has not been implemented yet, according to the union.

The workers said they had filed a case against the company in the labour court.

ITI refused to respond to a query from The Hindu on the issue.

