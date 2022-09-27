8-year-old drowns in well in Belagavi after floatation device snaps

He had gone to the well to learn how to swim

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai Belagavi
September 27, 2022 13:19 IST

A representational photo of an open well. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a well in Chachadi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on September 27.

Siddharoodha Manjunath Ganagi drowned when the empty box, an improvised flotation device tied to his back, snapped. He had gone to the well, along with his grandfather, to learn to swim. His grandfather was sitting on the bank, and did not notice that the belt holding the empty box had snapped.

It took some time for the others to notice his absence in the well.

He was carried to the bank by the others and taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case has been filed in Muragod police station.

