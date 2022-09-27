Karnataka

8-year-old drowns in well in Belagavi after floatation device snaps

A representational photo of an open well.

A representational photo of an open well. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a well in Chachadi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on September 27.

Siddharoodha Manjunath Ganagi drowned when the empty box, an improvised flotation device tied to his back, snapped. He had gone to the well, along with his grandfather, to learn to swim. His grandfather was sitting on the bank, and did not notice that the belt holding the empty box had snapped.

It took some time for the others to notice his absence in the well.

He was carried to the bank by the others and taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

A case has been filed in Muragod police station.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
accident (general)
Related Articles
Kenyan athlete wins half marathon in Khanapur
Participants of ‘Durga Mata run’ tread on Pakistan flag in Belagavi
South Western Railways to introduce special festival trains
Belagavi officers to be feted for programme implementation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 1:22:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/8-year-old-drowns-in-well-in-belagavi-after-floatation-device-snaps/article65941105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY