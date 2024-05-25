8 pilgrims killed, 15 injured in two accidents

Eight people were killed and 15 injured in two accidents in Karnataka on late Thursday night and Friday.

Four persons died, and six were injured when a multi-utility vehicle carrying three families from Haveri on a pilgrimage to Tirupati overturned near Ranebennur in Haveri district around Thursday midnight. The accident occurred near Hale Antaravalli underpass when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the MUV overturning and ending up on the service road.

In another incident, four persons died, and nine others were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Devaramane Cross near Banakal in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday. They were all natives of Channapatna near Chikkajajur in Chitradurga district who were returning from a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala.

