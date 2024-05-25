GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

8 pilgrims killed, 15 injured in two accidents

Published - May 25, 2024 07:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Eight people were killed and 15 injured in two accidents in Karnataka on late Thursday night and Friday.

Four persons died, and six were injured when a multi-utility vehicle carrying three families from Haveri on a pilgrimage to Tirupati overturned near Ranebennur in Haveri district around Thursday midnight. The accident occurred near Hale Antaravalli underpass when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the MUV overturning and ending up on the service road.

In another incident, four persons died, and nine others were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Devaramane Cross near Banakal in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday. They were all natives of Channapatna near Chikkajajur in Chitradurga district who were returning from a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.