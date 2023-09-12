ADVERTISEMENT

8 migrant labourers fall sick on Goa Express train, shifted to Belagavi hospital

September 12, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - belagavi

Doctors suspect food poisoning

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a train. The passengers were travelling from Vasco in Goa to Delhi. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Railway police shifted eight passengers who fell ill on the Goa Express train to the Belagavi district hospital on September 11.

The passengers, all men in their 30s, hail from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The migrant labourers were going from Vasco to Delhi. Some started vomiting and some fainted in the train. Co-passengers alerted the railway police who stopped the train in Belagavi station and shifted them to a hospital.

“It seems to be a case of food poisoning. They are serious, but stable,” a doctor in the hospital said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A railway officer said, “It seems they started vomiting after eating something that they had carried along. They had not ordered anything from the pantry car.”

Belagavi police are coordinating with railway officials in trying to contact family members of the passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US