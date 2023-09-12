8 migrant labourers fall sick on Goa Express train, shifted to Belagavi hospital

September 12, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - belagavi

Railway police shifted eight passengers who fell ill on the Goa Express train to the Belagavi district hospital on September 11.

The passengers, all men in their 30s, hail from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The migrant labourers were going from Vasco to Delhi. Some started vomiting and some fainted in the train. Co-passengers alerted the railway police who stopped the train in Belagavi station and shifted them to a hospital.

“It seems to be a case of food poisoning. They are serious, but stable,” a doctor in the hospital said.

A railway officer said, “It seems they started vomiting after eating something that they had carried along. They had not ordered anything from the pantry car.”

Belagavi police are coordinating with railway officials in trying to contact family members of the passengers.

