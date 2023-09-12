HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

8 migrant labourers fall sick on Goa Express train, shifted to Belagavi hospital

Doctors suspect food poisoning

September 12, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a train. The passengers were travelling from Vasco in Goa to Delhi.

A file photo of a train. The passengers were travelling from Vasco in Goa to Delhi. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Railway police shifted eight passengers who fell ill on the Goa Express train to the Belagavi district hospital on September 11.

The passengers, all men in their 30s, hail from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The migrant labourers were going from Vasco to Delhi. Some started vomiting and some fainted in the train. Co-passengers alerted the railway police who stopped the train in Belagavi station and shifted them to a hospital.

“It seems to be a case of food poisoning. They are serious, but stable,” a doctor in the hospital said.

A railway officer said, “It seems they started vomiting after eating something that they had carried along. They had not ordered anything from the pantry car.”

Belagavi police are coordinating with railway officials in trying to contact family members of the passengers.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.