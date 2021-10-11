8 members of family escape roof collapse

They went out of the house in time

Eight members of a family survived the collapse of the roof of their house in Agasga village in Belagavi district because they acted in time.

Basavanneppa Kadolkar and his family members were sleeping in their home on October 10 night when they heard the roof creaking.

They got up and ran out. A part of the roof collapsed and fell at the spot where they had been sleeping.

“We were saved by a miracle,” Basavanneppa told journalists.

Police and fire and emergency services personnel visited the spot.