8 lakh register for Gruha Jyothi scheme in Karnataka

On the first day, 96,305 consumers had registered. The number went up to 3,34,845 on the second day. On June 20, 3,85,481 registrations were received

June 21, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A queue of people to register for Gruha Jyothi scheme, at the Bescom office in Rajarajeshwarinagar, in Bengaluru on June 19, 2023.

A queue of people to register for Gruha Jyothi scheme, at the Bescom office in Rajarajeshwarinagar, in Bengaluru on June 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

As of June 20, a total of 8,16,631 consumers had registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Karnataka. Gruha Jyoti is a scheme of the Congress government in which households in Karnataka can avail 200 units of free power.

On the first day, 96,305 consumers had registered. The number went up to 3,34,845 on the second day. On June 20, 3,85,481 registrations were received.  

“The registration for the flagship programme of the State Government got a terrific response from the public. Registration is going on at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres since June 18 across Karnataka,” an official said.

