8 elephants shifted to Bandipur camp

Eight elephants which belonged to a conservationist and wildlife researcher and housed near Dubare, were shifted to Rampura elephant camp in Bandipur.

A release said the elephants belonged to Prajna Chowtha of Aane Mane Foundation and the decision to shift them was taken consequent to complaints by the local residents to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) that the elephants were frequently foraying into nearby villages.

Hence the Forest Department decided to take custody of the 8 elephants and they were shifted to Rampura camp on Thursday. The elephants were Hiranya (43), Maladevvi (34), Gaja (7), Dharma (12), Puja (8), Kamali (4), Kannika (2) and Hiranya’s 3-month-old calf.

Senior officials of the Forest Department supervised the operation.