8 Dharwad schools to come under SPC initiative

Students of eight high schools in Dharwad district will get training under the Student Police Cadet (SPC) initiative launched here on Saturday, jointly by the Department of Public Instruction and the police.

Inaugurating the programme at Adarsh Vidyalaya in Dharwad, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Gajanan Mannikeri said the programme aimed at making the students inculcate fundamental qualities of citizenship.

He said the SPC had been planned to ensure that curricular activities were not affected, and that senior police officials and academcians were involved in designing the programme. The two-year programme comprised various activities that would help the student police cadet acquire the requisite qualities.

Under the programme activities would be conducted every Saturday. Students would have field visits to police stations, courts, municipal offices, and prisons so that they got a better understanding of the administration and law enforcement, he said. Mr. Mannikeri said the training also comprised drills, arms training, leadership and health-related activities apart from syllabus on hygiene, environment, self-defence, map reading, police history, personality development, and adventure activities.

Monthly meetings with parents will be held to assess the progress. This apart, the programme included training in usage of computers and the Internet. The selected schools will be provided the requisite infrastructure including computers, laptops and projects, he said.

Mr. Mannikeri said two teachers nominated as community Police Officer (CPO) and Assistant Community Police (Officer) will coordinate with local jurisdictional police inspectors known as Police Student Liaison Officer (PSLO) and Drill Instructors in conducting the programme.

Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad Mohammad Zuber said the programme would help the students to become responsible citizens. Deputy Superintendent of Police S.R. Dhareppanavar and others including Gladis Fernandes and Prakash Bhutali spoke on the occasion.