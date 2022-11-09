Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the State government had decided to set up the Seventh Pay Commission to revise the pay scale of government employees. He told presspersons in Davangere that it had been decided to set up the Seventh Pay Commission and it would be headed by the former Chief Secretary Sudhakar Rao.
7th Pay Commission to be headed by Sudhakar Rao
