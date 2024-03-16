ADVERTISEMENT

7th Pay Commission recommends 27.5% hike in pay to Karnataka government employees

March 16, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

If the government implements the final report, the minimum salary of government employees would go up from ₹17,000 to ₹27,000 per month

The Hindu Bureau

The Seventh Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K. Sudhakar Rao, submitted its final report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Seventh Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K. Sudhakar Rao, submitted its final report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 16. The commission recommended a 27.5% hike in pay to Karnataka government employees.

Mr. Siddaramaiah informed that the government has already released an interim hike of 17% on basic pay to all employees. The State Finance Department (FD) would study the final report and take a decision based on its recommendations.

If the government implements the final report, the minimum salary of government employees would go up from ₹17,000 to ₹27,000 per month.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the calendar of events for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 p.m. on March 16, after which the code of conduct would come into effect. The Finance Department would require a few days to study the final report of the commission before making its recommendations to the government, the Chief Minister said.

Government employees have been demanding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

