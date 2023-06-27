7th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival on July 1 and 2

June 27, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The seventh edition of Mysuru Literature Festival will be held at Hotel Southern Star in Mysuru on July 1 and 2.

Organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs 2015, the festival will commence at 2 p.m. on July 1 with an inaugural ceremony presided over by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru.

Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy, and Kannada writer and Jnanapith award winner Chandrashekar Kambar will be the guests of honour.

The inauguration will be followed by panel discussions at two different venues. “The festival boasts of a diverse line-up of authors, who will share their experiences and explore various aspects of literature, media, art and life,” said a statement from the organisers.

While Dr. Debroy will discuss the intersection of economy and purana stories, author Perumal Murugan will delve into the freedom and defiance expressed through the written word. Cricketer V.V.S. Laxman will share his insights and experiences while naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd) will take the audience on a virtual journey across the seven seas, the statement said.

Dietician and fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar will speak about “our relationship with food” and local young poets from Mysuru will also have a platform to showcase their creative talents.

Recipient of Booker Prize of 2022 Shehan Karunatilaka will be present at this year’s festival, providing attendees with an “insight into the creative mind behind the acclaimed novel Seven Moons of Mali Almeida”.

The Kannada panels will feature Dr. Kambar in conversation with B. Jayashree, recipient of Rajyothsava award. “The discussions will encompass authors with a wealth of life experiences as well as emerging talents, who bring wit and wisdom to their work. Expect to hear from esteemed individuals such as Vivek Shanbhag, Jayant Kaikini, Na Someshvar, Abdul Rasheed, film artiste Sudharani, musician Praveen Gorkindi, and wildlife film-maker Amoghavarsha, among others,” the statement said.

The event will conclude with a panel led by Padmashri Dr. Manjamma Jogati, where stories of marginalised communities and their resilience will be shared.

In addition to the literary discussions, the festival will feature a Kannada play titled Ayodyakanda written and directed by theatre personality Prasanna, besides a musical show by folk theatre group from Shri Mahalingeshwara Nataka Mandali in K. Hemmanahalli.

Mysuru Literature Festival 2023 promises to be a “celebration of literature and an opportunity to immerse oneself in the diverse realms of creativity”, the statement added.

