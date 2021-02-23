7,973 dead persons still ‘got’ pension

As many as 7,973 pension accounts where the beneficiary was dead but still getting pension, have been unearthed in Dharwad district during a special exercise and the administration has recovered over ₹1 crore.
The drive was conducted following several complaints on the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said on Monday it was found that family members of the deceased continued to avail themselves of the benefits even after the death of the pensioners.
“As per the data with e-Janma web portal, a total of 35,166 persons from 2015 to February 16, 2021 had taken death certificates. During an exercise, it was found that 7,973 persons who were dead continued to receive the pension in their accounts,” he said.
Mr. Patil said that the family members of the deceased had not informed the government on the death of the pensioners and had continued receiving the pension amount. He said that bank officials were consulted and after tallying their names with the social security scheme, 7,973 such pension accounts were unearthed
Mr. Patil also said that the administration was verifying the data of the remaining 27,193 pensioners.
