797 micro-observers for seven segments in Mandya

April 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 797 micro-observers have been appointed in Mandya to report the proceedings on the day of polling in sensitive booths. Polling will take place in 1,798 booths covering seven constituencies.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer H.N. Gopalakrishna told reporters in Mandya on Monday that a training will be given to all the micro-observers on May 3.

The micro-observers for seven constituencies include – 63 each in Maddur and Malavalli; 49 for Melkote; 67 for Mandya; 72 for Srirangapatna; 58 for Nagamangala; 56 for K.R. Pet.

A total of ₹47,41,453 in cash and liquor worth ₹71,77,476 has been seized since the announcement of elections, he said.

He said Tuesday is the last day to confirm voting using postal ballots for voters aged above 80 years and the persons with disabilities. As many as 56,916 12 D forms have been distributed. Mandya has 37,439 voters above 80 years of age and 23,068 voters with disabilities.

He said 66,981 new voters will soon be getting the voters’ ID as the cards have been dispatched by post. As on Monday, 18 candidates have filed 22 nomination papers in the district.

The DC said webcasting of the polling will be done in 50 per cent of booths. Nearly 900 booths will have a webcasting facility – 127 in Maddur, 134 in Malavalli, 129 in Melkote, 127 in Mandya, 125 in Srirangapatna, 129 in Nagamangala, and 129 in K.R Pet.

Five senior IAS officers have been appointed as election observers, he said.