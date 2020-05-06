795 migrant workers return from Udupi

As many as 795 migrant workers left here for their native places mostly in the districts of North Karnataka on Tuesday.

They boarded 26 buses from the APMC Yard here.

Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar told The Hindu that the migrant workers left for their native places in Bidar, Bagalkot, Ron, Kushtagi, Ilkal, Bagalkot, Raichur and Indi on 25 buses, while one bus carried migrant workers to Bengaluru.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu said that 842 migrant workers were transported from Udupi district to the districts of North Karnataka on Monday evening.