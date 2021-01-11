792 new cases of COVID-19 in State; virus claims two more

Total number of recoveries is 9,05,751

While efforts are on to contain the spread of a new strain of the novel coronavirus, which is reportedly highly infectious, the number of new cases detected in the State remains less than 1,000. Karnataka on Sunday reported 792 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,27,559.

Two people - one from Mysuru district and the other from Tumakuru - died of COVID-19 as per the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the death toll rose to 12,140. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

A total of 593 patients were discharged. This takes the total number of recoveries across Karnataka currently to 9,05,751. Among the 9,649 active patients, 202 remain in the ICU. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69% while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.25%.

Bengaluru Urban

At 453, Bengaluru Urban had the maximum number of cases among all districts, taking the total number of cases to 3,92,581. Zero deaths were reported from the district. To date, 4,346 people have died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru Urban.

In all the other districts, the number of new reported cases remained under 40. Dakshina Kannada had the second highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39 while Bagalkote reported zero cases.

As many as 1,13,206 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This number includes 1,08,526 RT-PCR tests.