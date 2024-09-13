79,000 people to take part in 51-km-long human chain in Dharwad tomorrow

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that around 79,000 people from different walks of life will participate in a 51-km-long human chain to be formed in Dharwad district to mark the International Day of Democracy on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner said that Indian democracy stands on a strong pedestal of equality, liberty and brotherhood which are part of the Preamble of the Constitution.

She said that while the State government has decided to celebrate the International Day of Democracy by forming a mega human chain for 2,500 km across the State, from Bidar to Chamrajnagar, 51 km of which will pass through the district.

The human chain will be formed beginning from Tegur village on the Dharwad-Belagavi border and pass through Guledakoppa, Venktapaur, Shinganahalli, Kotur, Belur, Mummigatti, K.M. Narendra, Jubilee Circle in Dharwad, Salakinakoppa, Bada, Benakanakatti, Nigadi, Bommasirikoppa, Murakatti, Halligeri, Huttikoti and Mavinakoppa village before reaching Uttara Kannada.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the formal inauguration of the human chain formation will be done by Labour Minister Santosh Lad at Karnatak College Ground at 9.30 a.m. The Minister will then participate in the human chain formation. This apart, he will initiate the plantation programme to plant 4,000 saplings under social forestry programme.

Certificates

She said that those who participate in the mega human chain programme will be issued certificates from the government and they should register their names by visiting the website, http://www.democracydaykarnataka.in/.

So far, 16,300 persons have registered their names for the mega event, she added.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the success of the event by deploying adequate number of officials to monitor and there will be an ambulance for every 10 km during the formation of the human chain.

In order to facilitate easy movement of vehicles during the event, requisite arrangements have been made by the Police Department, she said.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Department P. Shubha was present.