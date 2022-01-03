79,000 children to be vaccinated in Hassan

The vaccination of children between the age of 15 and 18 years was launched in Hassan on Monday. The district administration has planned to cover 79,000 children in a week.

Minister for Excise K.Gopalaiah, who is also in charge of the district, launched the vaccination drive at the Government Junior College in the city. The students of the college were administered Covaxin by the staff members of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Minister, speaking on the occasion, said the students had to take the second dose of vaccination after 28 days. “The district administration has vaccinated 99% of people above the age of 18 with the first dose of vaccination. Around 86% of people have taken two doses of vaccination. All eligible people should take vaccination to avoid the third wave of infection.”

The Minister said the administration had made preparations to handle the third wave. In each taluk, a Covid care centre had been set up. Sufficient medicine had been made available and ventilators had been kept ready.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R.Girish, Superintendent of Police R.Srinivas Gowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj, District Health Officer K.M.Sathish Kumar and others were present.