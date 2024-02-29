7,869 candidates to receive degrees at KSOU’s convocation on March 3

February 29, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 7,869 candidates are eligible to receive their degrees at the 19th convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on March 3 (Sunday).

Among the candidates, 4,471 are women and 3,398 are men. In the past years, women have continued their academic excellence, outshining men in the results.

This year, three PhDs, 30 gold medals and 37 cash prizes will be presented at the convocation which will be presided over by Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The degree presentation ceremony will take place at the Convocation Hall in Mukthagangotri campus at 12 noon.

Karnataka Lokayukta B.S. Patil will deliver the convocation address and Minister for Higher Education and Pro-chancellor M.C. Sudhakar will grace the occasion.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse said the honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on H.C. Sathyan, State Information Commissioner, Karnataka Information Commission; K.M. Veeresh, Secretary, Bapuji Group of Institutions, and president of District Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Chitradurga, and Meera Shivalingaiah, Secretary, S.B. Education Trust, Mandya.

Out of 67 gold medals and cash prizes, 53 were being presented to women candidates. Twenty five out of 30 medals have been won by the women candidates.

In total, 10,276 candidates appeared for the exam and 7,869 candidates were declared to pass. The total pass percentage was 76.57 percent, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The passing percentage among women was 79.10 while it was 73.45 per cent among men.

Last year, degrees were conferred on 8,722 candidates, including the students who have successfully completed their UG and PG programmes. Out of 11,812 students – 6,872 female and 4,940 males – who appeared for the examination in 2022, 8,722 students (73.84%), including 5,241 female and 3,481 male students, passed and received their degrees. Women had outshined men in the exams, registering a pass percentage of 76.26, in the 18th convocation.

Registrar K.L.N. Murthy, and Registrar (Evaluation) K.B. Praveena were present.

