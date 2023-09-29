785 activists detained across city and later released

September 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Bandh call given by Kannada Okkuta, a coalition of Kannada organisations and farmers groups, went off peacefully without any untoward incident in the city on Friday.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said no violent incident was reported in the city on Friday. “Since we had imposed prohibitory orders in the city and designated Freedom Park as the site of protest, we detained several activists holding protests across the city and most of them were dropped off at Freedom Park where they were allowed to protest,” he said, adding that a total 785 activists were detained across the city on Friday, and later released. He said nearly 2000 people held protests at Freedom Park through the day.

Only at Freedom Park

The police action of restricting protests anywhere else in the city apart from Freedom Park came under intense criticism from activists in the city on Friday.

Vatal Nagaraj, president of the Okkuta, said the State government had been using the brute force of the police to stifle dissent and protests. He said orders to protest only at Freedom Park were “undemocratic.” However, senior police officials said that the rule that all protests should be restricted to Freedom Park was following a High Court direction, which the activists have contended.

Why not film actors?

Answering a question by media persons as to why only Kannada activists protesting elsewhere in the city were detained and not film actors, Mr. Dayananda said the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had taken prior permission from the city police to protest next to the Chamber. “Moreover, they did not come to the streets,” he said.

Mr. Dayananda further said the city police will continue to patrol sensitive areas and keep a watch on elements that could cause trouble in the light of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order on Friday.

