7,810 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

14 June 2021 01:52 IST

As Karnataka prepared to unlock partially from Monday, the State recorded 7,810 new COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths.

According to the bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, the positivity rate for the day was 6.02 against 1,29,617 tests, and the case fatality rate 1.6. As many as 1,348 new cases and 23 deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban.

With 18,648 new recoveries, the total number stood at 25,51,365. The total number of active cases was 1,80,835. As concerns over the number of cases in other districts remained ahead of unlocking, prompting the government to keep some of them under lockdown, Mysuru reported 1,251 new cases and 25 deaths — the highest of the day. Other districts that reported a high number of cases are Hassan (581), Shivamogga (393), Mandya (467), Dakshina Kannada (434), Davangere (391), and Tumakuru (352). Bidar recorded the least with seven new cases.

Meanwhile, K. Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister, said on Sunday that families of COVID-19 victims in Chickballapur would get ₹1 lakh each.