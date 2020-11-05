780 pigs shifted from Kalaburagi city

Catchers come from Hubballi-Dharwad

In the fight against stray pig menace, the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation has shifted 780 pigs from different localities.

In a media release, Commissioner of the civic body Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar said on Tuesday that a team of 20 personnel from Hubballi-Dharwad caught the pigs from Jayanagar, Puja Colony, Om Nagar, Okali Camp, Swastik Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Prashanth Colony, Anaemia Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Akbar Bagh, Rehman Colony and relocated them to the outskirts of the city. He did not, however, make it clear where exactly the pigs were relocated.

The Municipal Corporation has taken up the pig relocation drive following complaints from residents and as part of its bid to prevent swine flu, dengue, malaria and other epidemics in the city.

Corporation officials said that over 1,800 had already been shifted from the city after a meeting with the pig owners earlier. And, the expert team from Hubballi-Dharwad was summoned to shift the remaining pigs as the pig owners showed some non-cooperation.

Mr. Sudhakar has set a deadline of November 5 for pig owners to shift their animals from the city.

“If the owners don’t shift their pigs from the city before November 5, we will initiate legal action against them. We will continue to come up with such measures to tackle pig menace in the city,” he said.