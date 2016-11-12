78 students with fake marks cards not to be allowed to write exams

As many as 78 of the 324 Pre-University/Plus II marks cards whose genuineness was in doubt have been found to be fake and the Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University has decided not to allow such students to appear for the first year degree exams, according to M.S. Subhas, university Vice-Chancellor.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Subhas said that marks cards of 324 students who got admitted to degree colleges in Ballari and Koppal districts, affiliated to the university, were in suspected to be fake.
A one-man committee, headed by Registrar, after verifying the documents and also after getting confirmation from Maharashtra Secondary Education Board in Pune, found that 78 marks cards were issued by institutions with fictitious names on behalf of Maharashtra Secondary Education Board.
Marks cards found to be issued by institutions with fictitious names on behalf of MSEB
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor