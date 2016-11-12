78 students with fake marks cards not to be allowed to write exams

As many as 78 of the 324 Pre-University/Plus II marks cards whose genuineness was in doubt have been found to be fake and the Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University has decided not to allow such students to appear for the first year degree exams, according to M.S. Subhas, university Vice-Chancellor.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Subhas said that marks cards of 324 students who got admitted to degree colleges in Ballari and Koppal districts, affiliated to the university, were in suspected to be fake.

A one-man committee, headed by Registrar, after verifying the documents and also after getting confirmation from Maharashtra Secondary Education Board in Pune, found that 78 marks cards were issued by institutions with fictitious names on behalf of Maharashtra Secondary Education Board.

