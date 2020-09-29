78% of registered candidates show up to write CLAT 2020

Students leaving after CLAT 2020 at a centre on Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bengaluru

29 September 2020 00:27 IST

Around 78% of the total 75,183 candidates who had registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 appeared for the test on Monday.

The test is a gateway to admissions into 22 National Law Universities across the country. In Karnataka, students appeared for the test at 18 centres across the State. The final results will be announced on October 5.

The number of candidates who attended the exam was affected by the pandemic and bandhs in several States including Karnataka. Students had to write the test amidst a slew of safety measures. A few students with symptoms of COVID-19 wrote the test in isolation labs at these centres.

Advertising

Advertising

Students who appeared for the test said it was of moderate difficulty, and that the paper was lengthy.

“I was unable to complete the test as there were several passage-type questions. There were also several questions based on COVID-19,” a candidate said.

The numbers of test centres was increased to 300 this year.

A press release issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities stated that 100% attendance was recorded at four centres and none of the centre observers appointed reported technical glitches.

Fee payment

The consortium has said that instead of collecting the fees for the entire year, only 50% should be paid at the time of admission in different universities, owing to the pandemic.

Although it decided to provide a test centre at Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) for one candidate, the candidate did not appear for the test.

The release also states that they had six centres where there were 10 or less than ten candidates and as many as 10 centres had 11 to 20 candidates.

The number of questions for CLAT UG was reduced from 200 to 150. A grievance committee under the chairmanship of Justice Rajendra Babu, former Chief Justice of India, has been set up to look into the grievances.

NLAT 2020

Several candidates who had appeared for the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 earlier this month for admissions into NLSIU Bengaluru, had to once again appear for CLAT on Monday.

This was following the Supreme Court order that quashed NLAT 2020.