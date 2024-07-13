78% of kharif sowing completed in Kalaburagi district

Timely monsoon rainfall from June has helped farmers in Kalaburagi district opt for brisk sowing during this Kharif season. Farmers have completed Kharif sowing on 6,79,066 hectares (78%) of land against the targeted area of 8,65,885 hectares across the district.

As per the data provided by the Agriculture Department, farmers have completed sowing of pulses on 5,30,642 hectares (79%) against the targeted sowing area of 6,69,207 hectares.

While the sowing of the oil seeds was achieved on 36,507 hectares (69%) against the target of 52,749 hectares, and commercial crops on 1,10,577 hectares (84%) against the targeted area of 1,31,309 hectares; the sowing of cereals achieved only on 1,333 hectares (10%) against the targeted area of 12,260 hectares as of July 10.

Red gram

Farmers have completed the sowing of red gram on 4.69 lakh hectares (79% ) of land against the target of 5.93 lakh hectares fixed by the department this year. The department officials and agriculture experts stated that the sowing area of red gram crop is likely to increase by the end of July.

Short-term crops

Similarly, farmers have completed sowing of black gram on 100% targeted area of 24,250 hectares; and green gram on 36,964 hectares (71%) against the targeted area of 51,500 hectares.

In oil seeds, the farmers have taken up sowing of soya bean on 35,346 hectares (83%) hectares against the target of 42,500 hectares; and in commercial crops the sowing of cotton was achieved on 81,608 hectares (82%) against the targeted area of 99,450 hectares.

Taluk-wise sowing

Out of the eleven taluks in Kalaburagi district, Kamalapur and Yadrami taluks have covered upto 98% of the targeted sowing area; followed by Kalaburagi and Aland taluks with 82%; Afzalpur, Kalagi, Chincholi and Sedam taluks with 77%; Chittapur with 70% and Jewargi and Shahabad taluks with 65%.

