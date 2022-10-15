  ₹78 crore compensation sought for rain damage in Cauvery command area in Chamarajanagar

The Cauvery Command Area Development Authority Chairman G. Nijagunaraju said in Chamarajanagar on Saturday that ₹78 crore has been sought from the government towards crop loss and taking up various development works in the command area.

He was speaking after visiting the rain-affected regions in parts of the district. Mr. Nijagunaraju said the proposal for funds includes estimates to take up various relief works to repair the damage rendered due to rains.

The CADA chairman also held a meeting over the crop damage due to floodings in the Suvarnavathi and Chikkahole command areas with the local officials and sought information pertaining to the extent of loss incurred by the farmers.

The lakes and lake embankments which have been encroached and damaged will be cleared and repaired and the cost estimates have been prepared and submitted to the government, he said. The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to release the necessary funds to provide relief, said Mr. Nijagunaraju.

He said incessant rains have damaged roads from Ramasamudra to Basavapura and Siruganapal, Panchamma Oni besides the link from Haralukatte Anjaneyaswamy temple to Doddakere. This has disrupted transportation and put the public to inconvenience and hence the works will be taken up on a priority basis under MGNREGA, said the CADA chairman.

The damage caused in the Suvarnavathi and Chikkahole command areas was also assesed and funds would be released to take up works to restore transportation and communication under the rural employment guarantee scheme. The bridge on the Jyothigowdanapura and Nalluru main road has been damaged and has to be restored on a priority basis.

Incessant rains on Friday and resulted in low lying areas of Chamarajanagar being inundated while large swathe of agricultural fields too were flooded. The CADA will release ₹15 lakh for road repairs vital for transport in command areas, Mr. Nijagunaraju added.

The authorities have in the meantime released ₹5 lakh each for 18 families whose houses have been completely damaged while 1,052 families received ₹10,000 each for partial damage of their houses due to recent rains.